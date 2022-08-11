Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.