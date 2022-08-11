Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $315.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.97. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.80.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

