Sepio Capital LP Purchases 388 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Stock Performance

ACWF opened at $33.60 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

