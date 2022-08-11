Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 3.1 %

SQNS stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

