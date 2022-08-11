Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 262.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGBAF. Societe Generale raised their price objective on SES from €9.30 ($9.49) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SES from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.20 ($10.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of SES stock remained flat at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. SES has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

