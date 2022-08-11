Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.77) EPS. Sharecare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sharecare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.12. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 16,264.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 590.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sharecare Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

