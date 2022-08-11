Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHERF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHERF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.