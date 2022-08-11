Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Shinsei Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

About Shinsei Bank

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, public corporations, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; corporate loans, finance for start-up, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance, renewable energy finance, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, sustainable finance/impact finance, M&A related finance, and specialty finance; and loan syndication.

