Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Increases By 104.3%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

