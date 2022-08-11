Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Decreases By 97.8%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of CRNCY stock remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,404. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

