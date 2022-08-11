Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Decreases By 46.1%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have commented on CMBNF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock remained flat at 70.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 70.23. Cembra Money Bank has a one year low of 70.00 and a one year high of 70.00.

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

