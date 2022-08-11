Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Decreases By 72.5%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $0.11 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,912. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Digerati Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.