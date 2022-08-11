Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Decreases By 97.2%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Disco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Disco stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 10,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,417. Disco has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

