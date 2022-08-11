Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Declines By 55.5%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the July 15th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.3 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded up $6.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.85. 248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $127.57 and a 52-week high of $271.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.10.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

