Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 462.4%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 462.4% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
EVN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,766. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
