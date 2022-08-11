Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 462.4%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 462.4% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

EVN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,766. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,870 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

