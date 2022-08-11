Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Drops By 67.4%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $120,000.

