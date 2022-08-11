Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 82.0%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 374,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SNSR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,667. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

