Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Increases By 214.3%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSRMU. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $13,635,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $19,569,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,189,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

