Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Expands By 73.5%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Heart Test Laboratories stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 4,132,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,097. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

