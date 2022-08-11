Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Increases By 333.3%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

DBV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

