Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Increases By 284.2%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCNE. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,759,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,816,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 41.7% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 200.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 15,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,451. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.