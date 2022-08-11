Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Decreases By 46.2%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONTX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 105,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.51. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

