Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Increases By 862.5%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 862.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 141,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.13.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical
