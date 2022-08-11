Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Increases By 862.5%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 862.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 141,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

(Get Rating)

Read More

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.