Short Interest in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Rises By 149.1%

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIER. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 on Thursday. 15,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

