Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expands By 65.0%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,725. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.97.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
