Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expands By 65.0%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,725. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

