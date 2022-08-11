Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Decreases By 64.2%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SKPGF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

