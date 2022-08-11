Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rises By 4,348.5%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 4,348.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on SWDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,748. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

