Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Increases By 2,250.0%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 6,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,512. The company has a market capitalization of $279.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.14. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

