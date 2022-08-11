Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreases By 73.0%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TELNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 189,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,489. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

