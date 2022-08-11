Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Grows By 410.0%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

