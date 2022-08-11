ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Buy”

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Separately, William Blair raised ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

ShotSpotter Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $459.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,059,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $128,550.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,930 shares of company stock valued at $301,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Further Reading

