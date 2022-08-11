Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Price Performance

SGFY stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Signify Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Signify Health by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.