Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
SGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
SGFY stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
