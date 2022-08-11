Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGFY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $27.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

