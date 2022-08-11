Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 64.7% in July

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Silver Bull Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

