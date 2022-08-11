SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 185,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 131.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after buying an additional 60,138 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.