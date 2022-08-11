SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $1.24 Million in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,798. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.