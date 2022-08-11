SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $4.94 Million in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF makes up 1.0% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after buying an additional 298,541 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 294,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 536,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HNDL remained flat at $22.34 during trading on Thursday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,812. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

