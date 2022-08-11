SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,908,172. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44. The company has a market capitalization of $454.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

