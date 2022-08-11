SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned 4.03% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $598,000.

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMIN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 6,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,258. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87.

