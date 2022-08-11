SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,274. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.

