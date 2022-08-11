Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 126,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
About Silver One Resources
