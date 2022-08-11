Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 12,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 17,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35.
Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.
