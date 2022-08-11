Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $25.81

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $21.78. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 100,094 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

