SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 1.0 %

SKM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 349,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

