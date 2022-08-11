SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 1.0 %
SKM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 349,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $48.47.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
