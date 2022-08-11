Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.13. 771,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,129,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

