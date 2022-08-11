Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,156,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 920,432 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,063 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.