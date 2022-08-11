Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $29.36 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 4.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $29,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $9.41 on Thursday, reaching $293.84. 92,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,255. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

