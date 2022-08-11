Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $501.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.11 and a 200-day moving average of $498.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

