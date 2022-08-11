Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases Shares of 447 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $423.50. The stock had a trading volume of 346,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
