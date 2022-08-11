Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases Shares of 447 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $423.50. The stock had a trading volume of 346,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.