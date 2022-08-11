Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.05. 678,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,973,236. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.